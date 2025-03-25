Here's the nine employers lined up for Rushden Lakes recruitment event with more than 40 jobs on offer

Recruit Rushden Lakes returns next month to showcase more than 40 available job roles at the shopping and leisure destination, as well as roles with Northants Police, Fire and Rescue and North Northants Council.

The event on Tuesday, April 1 is free to attend and will take place at the Leisure Terrace, Level 1, opposite Cineworld.

Between 10am and 1pm, attendees will have the chance to discuss vacancies with potential employers from brands including Marks and Spencer, Popeyes and Paradise Island Adventure Golf.

The Department of Work and Pensions will be in attendance to support the event, with representatives from National Careers Service and Tresham College providing guidance and information to those seeking employment or looking for a new opportunity.

There will be CV workshops, careers and interview advice, and training courses to help develop new skills and unlock full potential.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northants Council and Natalie Bloomer, casework manager for Gen Kitchen MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, will also be at the event.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting our recruitment event for the eighth year.

"Since the launch, we’ve directly assisted with placing over 400 event attendees into local job roles, which truly highlights its impact and importance.

"The recruitment event enables us to provide support and guidance, and connect our brands to suitable candidates.

“We’re also pleased to welcome local police, fire and rescue services and the council, all of which will be showcasing available roles within their sectors.”

Kerstin Fenelon, asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: “The Crown Estate is proud to enable Rushden Lakes to host Recruit Rushden, an initiative that supports individuals within the local community, reach their full potential and find their next opportunity.

"The Recruit Programme aims to create positive change, connect brands to suitable candidates, and boost the local economy.

"Over 1,000 people have been placed into work via the Recruit Programme over its seven years at Rushden Lakes, making it a huge success.”

The list of Rushden Lakes brands you can expect at the event includes:

- Marks & Spencer

- Wren

- Wildwood

- Lago Lounge

- Costa Coffee

- Popeyes

- Paradise Island Adventure Golf

- Magazine Heaven

- Barbour