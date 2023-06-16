The owner of an award-winning condiment business, that prides itself on championing heritage and culture, has shared how its success has been sustained for more than a decade.

Vicky’s Kitchen, based in St James, offers all natural condiments that have been handcrafted in small batches to enhance every meal.

The business was born from the heartfelt feeling that ‘mum’s cooking is best’ and has “encapsulated cultural heritage and tradition passed down through generations of Caribbean people”.

The founder of Vicky’s Kitchen, Beverley Ward, has been determined to share this with customers since the business was first established in 2011.

The name of the business is an ode to Beverley’s great grandmother Victorine Harris, affectionately known as Miss Vicky or Mama Vic.

Over the past 12 years, the brand has continued to build on its association with quality Caribbean-influenced food – and has won awards as a result.

More than a decade ago, Beverley saw a gap in the market for artisanal Caribbean sauces and has not looked back since.

Beverley said: “My great grandmother has had a very large impact on the business. She was a single mother to eight children and worked solely by selling food to make money.

“She was very well known in her neighbourhood.”

When asked if the business has proved popular across the town, the founder said: “Very. The products are made from heritage recipes and it is not something that has had to work to fit into today’s market – it does naturally.”

Vicky’s Kitchen offers hot sauces and jams and they all contain different levels of scotch bonnet, a variety of chilli pepper.

With a “diverse and versatile range of flavour profiles”, Beverley says all products sell equally as well and it often depends on the season and where it is being sold.

Vicky’s Kitchen products are sold at pop up events across the county, with Saxby’s Cider Festival and the Rockingham Castle Food Festival on the agenda for next month.

Beverley’s proudest achievement over the past decade is gaining the status of a ‘Great Taste Producer’, a goal she hoped to achieve from the get go of setting up the business.

“People recognise the accolade a lot more these days,” she said. “They know the products are vetted on taste alone and are more likely to pick them up off the shelf.”

On the flip side, the biggest challenge Vicky’s Kitchen has had to overcome is scaling up the manufacturing – as it proves difficult for small businesses to get the investment and find the right manufacturer.

This is also coupled with the fact the products are all natural and contain no artificial ingredients, which has required Beverley to do lots of research and negotiation.

The plan for Vicky’s Kitchen is to continue how it is, but Beverley is developing her career in events management in the food and hospitality sector.

Working with the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), West Northamptonshire Council and Made in Northamptonshire, Beverley is organising a Christmas event for the end of the year.