Here is what sets this unique barn wedding and events venue nestled in the Northants countryside apart

Brampton Grange Estate, an exclusive-use wedding venue with accommodation, is situated between Church and Chapel Brampton and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Clients can choose to hire the venue only or opt for one of the team’s carefully curated packages, as they take a flexible approach to the wide variety of events they host. These vary from high end corporate clients to large celebrations with marquees of up to 600 people.

The venue was part of the Althorp Estate until the late 20th century, and it was renovated by an Italian architect around 25 years ago. Brampton Grange was also the first exclusive-use wedding venue in the county.

It is home to two indoor and two outdoor options for ceremonies, with a licence that permits up to 160 guests.

Brampton Grange is also home to a linden tree in the courtyard which is more than 100 years old. It has watched over hundreds of weddings, and has the symbolic meanings of love, prosperity and friendship.

Event manager Tracey Onley and event assistant Yvonne Cole spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to share what makes Brampton Grange the ideal venue.

“Brampton Grange is independently owned by an Italian family,” said Tracey. “The most important part is the flexibility of it. Couples can set up the day before rather than rushing around on the morning of the wedding.”

Being a venue that does not accommodate weddings everyday of the week makes for a relaxing and enjoyable experience for couples, while ensuring everything is exactly how they want it.

Tracey continued: “There are so many beautiful venues out there and they’re different in their own way. Our flexibility is paramount here and we let people bring in their own caterers.

“Having that freedom means the world and allows them to personalise the day. Catering is a huge part, and we’re also happy to step in and cater for them.”

Tracey has been part of the Brampton Grange team for the past 11 years and one of her proudest moments is accommodating a cultural wedding celebration for 350 guests.

The number of guests increased from 150 to 350 and Tracey says they had to think outside of the box to make it happen with a licence for up to 160 people.

150 were able to attend and another 200 watched a live stream of the two-hour ceremony in a marquee outside, which allowed them to socialise throughout as well.

Having recently won at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025, which is based on customer reviews, Tracey said: “When people leave a review without us asking, there’s no better recommendation. We put our heart and soul into these weddings.”

Looking to the rest of 2025 and beyond, the Brampton Grange team hope to continue what they are currently doing – working flexibly with all clients to meet their needs and hosting events of different sizes.

For more information on Brampton Grange, visit the venue’s website here.

