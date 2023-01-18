Here are 13 stunning Northamptonshire wedding destinations to get married in 2023

2. Stanwick Hotel - Stanwick

The Stanwick Hotel is set in two acres of beautiful landscaped gardens in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside. There are four rooms that are licensed to hold civil wedding ceremonies. They can cater for up to 250 guests for receptions and up to 120 for sit-down weddding breakfasts but also as little as 12 guests for more intimate weddings.

Photo: Stanwick Hotel