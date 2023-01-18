Here are 13 stunning Northamptonshire wedding destinations to get married in 2023

Looking to set a date for your special day? Take a look at these beautiful venues across our county
Are you planning your wedding in Northamptonshire?
This county has a range of stunning locations where you and your partner can tie the knot from historic castles to rustic barns to luxury spa hotels set in the rolling countryside.
Take a look at these 13 locations we hand-picked based on our readers’ suggestions.
Have you established a new wedding venue in Northamptonshire in 2022 or 2023? We want to hear from you. Email [email protected]
1. Dodford Manor - Dodford
Dodford Manor is perfect for couples who would like to have a rustic wedding. They are a family-run business that offers exclusive use of their Grade II listed restored barn wedding venue set in 20 acres of rolling Northamptonshire countryside.
Photo: Dodford Manor Exclusive Use Wedding Venue
2. Stanwick Hotel - Stanwick
The Stanwick Hotel is set in two acres of beautiful landscaped gardens in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside. There are four rooms that are licensed to hold civil wedding ceremonies. They can cater for up to 250 guests for receptions and up to 120 for sit-down weddding breakfasts but also as little as 12 guests for more intimate weddings.
Photo: Stanwick Hotel
3. Grendon Lakes - Wellingborough
Grendon Lakes offers their stunning private function suite as well as a fairy lit patio, terrace & pagoda that all provide a wonderful space for evening receptions. This is all complete with a picturesque countryside setting alongside their water-ski lake. They also offer land fire for festival and tipi weddings!
Photo: Grendon Lakes
4. Rockingham Castle - Corby
Have you ever dreamed of having the ultimate fairytale wedding in a castle? Well, now you can because Rockingham Castle offers an exclusive wedding venue with breathtaking views of the Welland Valley and their formal gardens. Their 950 year old Great Hall offers the perfect historic setting for ceremonies.
Photo: Rockingham Castle