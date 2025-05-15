Helping businesses make smarter IT decisions and stay secure

Based in Northampton and recently welcomed as a new member of the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, XR8 Technology Services supports businesses across the UK with dependable IT services, practical advice and hands-on expertise.

With over 50 years of combined experience in the IT industry, the XR8 team helps organisations make sense of their IT procurement, cyber security and IT strategy.

Whether sourcing hardware, setting up secure systems or planning for growth, XR8 keeps things straightforward, efficient and effective.

Recently, XR8 has provided consultancy, often free of charge, in response to increasing demand for support with Microsoft Copilot. As a trusted consultancy partner, XR8 helps clients integrate this AI led technology safely and effectively, while ensuring the right balance of security and control.

XR8 Technology Services and Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce

The company is also assisting more organisations with Cyber Essentials certification, helping them achieve a recognised level of cyber security that is now essential for compliance, credibility and business continuity, especially in light of recent prominent stories in the national press in relation to high profile Cyber Attacks.

XR8 is proud to partner with leading vendors including Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, Ninjio and others, offering competitive pricing and technical insight across a wide range of solutions.

For clients in warehousing and logistics, XR8 also supplies robust devices from the likes of Zebra, designed to perform reliably in high-demand warehouse and industrial settings.

Following a recent move to larger offices, XR8 is investing in its team, its capabilities and its capacity to support more organisations across the UK.