Help The Haven Multi-Sensory Care install a stair lift
The Haven offers person-centred, multi-sensory care for adults with disabilities through music, art, sensory sessions, and social inclusion.
Every day is filled with warmth, laughter, and connection. Our sensory rooms are safe, joyful spaces where adults with complex needs can relax, express themselves, and find comfort.
But right now, not everyone can enjoy everything The Haven has to offer. Some of our sensory areas are upstairs — and without a stair lift, visitors with mobility challenges simply can’t reach them.
We want to change that.
We’re raising £5,000 towards the cost of installing a stair lift that will make The Haven fully accessible to everyone.
Thanks to the kindness of our supporters, we’ve already raised part of the funds — and now we just need your help to reach the finish line!
With your support, we can ensure that every visitor can move freely and safely throughout our building — and experience every moment of joy and calm our sensory spaces bring.
Your donation will help us:
- Make The Haven accessible for all visitors Promote independence and inclusion for people with disabilities
- Ensure everyone can take part in the sessions that make The Haven so special
Every pound you give helps us take one step closer to a fully inclusive Haven — a place where no one is left behind.
Together, we can lift hearts, hopes, and our whole community. Please donate today and help The Haven reach new heights!
👉 https://www.gofundme.com/u/the-haven-multi-sensory-care
✨ Thank you from all of us at The Haven Multi-Sensory Care ✨ https://linktr.ee/thehavennorthampton