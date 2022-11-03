Help pets sparkle during firework season: Northampton vet shares top tips

With Bonfire Night fast approaching, many pet owners are now thinking about how to deal with the anxiety that fireworks cause their furry friends, and White Cross Vets in Northampton has shared its top tips to calm pets and reduce their stress levels.

White Cross Vets, which has 21 practices, estimates that as many as three quarters of pets suffer from anxiety due to loud fireworks at this time of year.Experienced veterinary nurse, Sam Massey, from White Cross Vets, said: “Bonfire Night is a stressful time for lots of cats, dogs and other pets, that is often made worse by their very acute hearing, which can make fireworks seem overwhelming.

“We also see lots of self-injuries at this time of year, often due to panicked pets running to escape the noise or chewing things that they shouldn’t to alleviate stress. You can’t underestimate how frightening fireworks can be for pets.

Cocker Spaniel, Lenny, in his makeshift den.

“However, there are things pet owners can do to tackle anxious behaviour, as well as helping to prepare pets for the firework season. There are also treatments and medications available to help pets stay calm. Anyone concerned about their pets should prepare now and speak to their vet about particularly severe cases.”

White Cross Vets has compiled a list of tips for pet owners in the run up to Bonfire Night

-Walk dogs earlier before it gets dark, or even skip evening walks on Bonfire Night and the days around it. You can provide plenty of activities at home for a few days to keep your dogs entertained.

-Most pets will have an area in the house they prefer to hide in, making a den here will mean your pet is more likely to use it. Make sure the chosen den site is safe for your pet e.g., in the cupboard under the stairs is likely to be safer than down the back of the TV.

-Make sure wherever your pet hides is always accessible, whether you are home or not. If you are unexpectedly unable to get home and your pet can’t get to their den, this may cause additional upset.

-How we react to our pets’ noise anxieties and fears is very important. Lots of kisses and cuddles may seem the perfect way to reassure our dogs but this may actually cause an increase in their anxiety levels. When seeking reassurance from other dogs they will huddle together and lick to gather information, they can see our kisses as us needing reassurance and this can suggest that there is something to be worried about.

-Keep calm. Be available to your pet if they seek you out, but don’t crowd them. Allow them their space and reward them for going to and settling in their den. Ignore any unwanted behaviour, don’t react to it.

-Using things like chews, treats, toys and LickiMats in the den help to keep pets calm and settled.

