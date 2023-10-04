News you can trust since 1931
Heavenly Feet launches new store in Bell Plantation
By lottie irelandContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 2 min read
Heavenly Feet, the brand dedicated to creating footwear championing both comfort and style, has opened a new outlet store in Bell Plantation Garden Centre, Northamptonshire. The store is located next to the main entrance of the centre.

The shop is open from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4:30pm on Sunday, and boasts a range of Heavenly Feet’s most popular sandals, shoes, trainers and boots. Stock is available with discounts, meaning shoppers will need to move fast to snap up the best deals.

Headquartered in Leicestershire, Heavenly Feet has been crafting shoes designed for the perfect fit and incredible value for over twenty years. The new shop has been launched following a period of sustained growth for the brand.

Heavenly Feet Outlet, Bell PlantationHeavenly Feet Outlet, Bell Plantation
Ken Gray, Director and owner of Heavenly Feet, says: “This new store is a huge opportunity for us to meet our customers face-to-face, and offer yet more incredible value on top of our competitive prices.

“It’s been a long time since we inhabited a brick and mortar store, so this is very exciting for us as a business. We’re looking forward to continuing to welcome our customers and help them find comfort and style in-store as well as online!”

Jethro Warren, Director at Bell Plantation, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Heavenly Feet Outlet to the Bell Plantation Garden Centre site. This exciting addition brings a new dimension to our already diverse range of retailer offerings, and we couldn't be happier.

“Heavenly Feet Outlet's presence here is a testament to our commitment to providing our visitors with an exceptional shopping experience. We understand the importance of having the perfect footwear that not only looks great but also feels comfortable. With Heavenly Feet Outlet now in our midst, our visitors can look forward to treating their feet to an array of fantastic footwear options.”

