Heathrow Reopens 'World of Opportunity' initiative to support aspiring exporters in the East Midlands

Diamond Hard Surfaces Ltd, based in Towcester is currently exploring opportunities to expand into new markets and broaden their reach, with the goal of taking the business onto a truly global stage.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company specialise in advanced materials technology, providing innovative solutions for high-endurance applications using their unique, patented amorphous diamond material, Adm™.

Diamond Hard Surfaces emerged victorious from the 2024 Heathrow World of Opportunity initiative, which helps exporters from the East Midlands sell their goods and services around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize was a £2000 grant and support which has enabled Diamond Hard Surfaces to conduct in-depth research, access expert guidance, and make informed decisions about next steps.

Heathrow presenting Diamond Hard Surfaces with last year's grant

Working with Heathrow’s World of Opportunity programme, they continue to ambitiously grow their customer base and currently export to over 22 different countries with export sales representing more than 65% of their business.

Heathrow is now calling for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the East Midlands to come forward and share their exporting ambitions, following in Diamond Hard Surfaces’ footsteps, in 2025.

This year’s World of Opportunity programme applications are open from 22 September to 31 December and 12 recipients will be chosen by a panel of business and government experts including representatives from Heathrow, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Department for Business and Trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is designed to support the UK’s SMEs in boosting their export potential, with previous grants being used for trade missions, research, and training to further exporting ambitions.

Taking the step to export abroad is one of the best ways for UK businesses to grow, accessing new markets, larger customer bases and increasing sales and revenue.

Director of Diamond Hard Surfaces Ltd, Chris Walker, said: "The World of Opportunity is a valuable process to be involved in as it enables you as a business to spend time reviewing and expressing your International Business development strategy and goals.

“Involvement in the scheme and winning the regional award for the East Midlands, has led to some excellent opportunities and fantastic exposure of our brand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow’s Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Nigel Milton, said: “The East Midlands is home to entrepreneurs with enormous potential to succeed on the global stage. SMEs across the country produce and offer a wide range of outstanding products and services, and unlocking their ability to access international markets is vital for driving economic growth and supporting jobs.

“As the UK’s hub airport and largest port by value, Heathrow is proud to already support thousands of SMEs to grow their business through trade and we want to enable even more to be able to access the world of opportunity that is out there.”

Trade Minister Chris Bryant, said: “Small businesses right across the UK have incredible potential to grow internationally, and initiatives like this help turn that potential into reality.

"With Heathrow connecting UK firms to the rest of the world, this programme perfectly complements our Trade Strategy and provides a welcome gateway to funding and tools that help exporters succeed overseas."