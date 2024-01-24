Heartfelt donation to charity by Northamptonshire business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire business has made a heartfelt donation to a local charity as a ‘thank you’ for their gift packs to adult cancer patients, following one of the co-founder’s cancer diagnosis.

Northamptonshire-based cleaning franchise Time for You presented £1,680 to The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts to adults undergoing cancer treatment in 17 hospitals in the Midlands – after one of its directors and co-founders Freddie Rayner was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

Wanting to support a local grassroots cancer charity as a way of giving back, the company held a fundraising competition at its recent AGM, dinner and dance, with more than 150 franchisees taking part. The amount raised was then match-funded by Time for You and presented to The Lewis Foundation in a giant cheque.

Sam Stawarz, managing director of Time for You said: “We are a family-run business and Freddie is my colleague, co-founder and father. He is still receiving treatment as an outpatient at Northampton General Hospital, which is why as a company we collectively chose to support a charity that was making a difference to cancer patients – The Lewis Foundation was the perfect choice.

“Time for You has been established in the county for over 20 years and we have a real connection to the area. What The Lewis Foundation does to provide free gift bags to individuals receiving treatment in hospital is simply incredible. It is an organisation that really resonates with us all, with every one of our franchisees having been touched by cancer at some point, and we are delighted that the Heads and Tails competition at our AGM raised so much money. We hope to be able to continue to support The Lewis Foundation throughout 2024 as a way of saying thank you for their efforts and services to the community.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “Donations like this from local businesses allow us to continue our work, and are made even more poignant when we learn the reasons behind them. We are extremely grateful to the Time for You franchisees for such a significant contribution. This money will fund over 460 free gift bags for individuals undergoing cancer treatment in Northamptonshire and the Midlands, enabling us to bring some comfort and happiness during an otherwise difficult time.”