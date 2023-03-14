A popular Northamptonshire pub is at risk of closure after national owners put the building on the market.

The Heart of England pub in Weedon Bec could shut for good if new owners are not found.

Fears of closure come after current owners, Martson’s, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate.

The sale news comes despite a trading update in January when Marston’s said sales had risen 12.9 percent across the festive period compared to 2022. It added that the firm was aiming to reach £1 billion in sales and reduce its debt below £1 billion.

The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market.

"This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."