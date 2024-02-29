Health and safety firm partners with homelessness charity to offer legionella checks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acorn Safety Services has partnered with the Northampton Hope Centre which helps to provide support to people across Northamptonshire facing homelessness and hardship.

Legionella and Fire Manager, Adam Midson has offered his support for the charity by carrying out assessments at its headquarters as well as at its temporary night shelter which is providing additional help to those in need during the winter months.

Adam said: “We are delighted to be able to help Northampton Hope Centre in any way we can. The charity does so much to help people across Northamptonshire, particularly at a time when many are facing hardship.

Adam Midson is pictured with Holly Atkins from Northampton Hope Centre.

“Left undetected, legionella bacteria in water supplies can cause serious illness, particularly in the immunocompromised or the elderly. Carrying out regular risk assessments is the only way to protect people from the risks.”

Kyra Williams, Marketing Manager for the Hope Centre said: “We have seen a rise in numbers of homelessness, many of which are new to homelessness.

“These are people that are simply not used to rough-sleeping, the temporary shelter means we have been able to make assessments quicker, provide the support needed and move people into permanent and secure accommodation quicker.