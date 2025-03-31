Health and safety expert nominated for Woman of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The operations manager of a Northamptonshire health and safety consultancy has been shortlisted for Woman of the Year in national industry awards.

Zeynep Guzelkasap, of Acorn Safety Services, is a finalist in the Safety and Health Excellence Awards, which recognise impressive innovation and achievement in the health and safety sector.

The Woman of the Year Award celebrates a female health and safety professional who made a significant contribution to the implementation or enhancement of health, safety or wellbeing standards within an organisation.

Zeynep joined Acorn Safety Services with 13 years of construction, and health and safety, experience and was promoted to operations manager in January last year.

Zeynep Guzelkasap

In her new role Zeynep oversees sales and operations for Acorn Safety Services’ health and safety, fire and legionella departments. She is also instrumental in business development and recruitment.

She has, along with the company directors, created a unique business model, with three specialist experts heading up and managing their own divisions within the company – Legionella, Fire Safety, and Health & Safety.

Zeynep has also introduced new services to help businesses to stay compliant whilst going above and beyond to look after her team and offer them a great work/life balance.

She said of the nomination: “I am proud and thrilled to have been named as a finalist for Woman of the Year. It takes a dedicated team to make my plans come to life and I’d like to thank all the Acorn Safety Services team for their support.

“Our industry is still male dominated, so it is a privilege to be shortlisted alongside some other strong female experts in our field and I wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

The Safety and Health Excellence Awards will be held on Wednesday 9th April at The Vox, Resorts World, NEC Birmingham.

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.