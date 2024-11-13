Health and safety consultancy wins award for innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company from Northampton has been recognised for its innovative approach to health and safety with an award.

Acorn Safety Services, which offers fire, legionella and health and safety management services to businesses across the UK, is celebrating after winning the Innovation Award at the star-studded Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs) on Thursday, November 7.

The award was created to recognise businesses in Northamptonshire that demonstrate originality and creativity in implementing change and make a significant contribution to their industry through the introduction or improvement of an idea, method, technology, process or application.

Acorn Safety Services was recognised for developing two innovative pieces of software that make it easier for businesses to comply with health and safety laws and regulations.

Alex Horne, Zeynep Guzelkasap and Adam Midson of Acorn Safety Services and Rahul Chauhan from category sponsors, Mannol.

The company invested £25,000 in creating a new dashboard - Alphatracker – to give clients a free digital portal to access health and safety documents in one place. Clients can login to their bespoke dashboard and see any actions they need to take, what annual assessments are due and when planned visits or appointments are taking place. It also houses previous reports, certificates and paperwork so the client can find them quickly, even when they are out on site via an app.

Acorn Safety Services has also created its own AI software called AcornFlo which provides staff with access to custom AI prompts designed to streamline tasks. AcornFlo also allows the team to upload photographs of construction sites or rooms and produces detailed overviews and descriptions. This helps with report writing as the company is legally obliged to describe rooms on some reports – for example how many fire doors are present.

When announcing the winner on stage, awards host Alex Horne read out feedback from the judges: “The winner of this award provided clear examples of how their originality and creativity has had an impact on their industry and within society. They have fostered innovation and proved that they are good at what they do.”

Zeynep Guzelkasap, operations manager at Acorn Safety Services, said: “We were over the moon to win this award and be recognised for our efforts in streamlining our processes and making lives safer and easier for our clients through the innovative use of technology.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.