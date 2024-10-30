Health and safety consultancy through to finals of Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

A health and safety consultancy from Northampton has been named as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs), set to take place next month.

Acorn Safety Services has been shortlisted for the Innovation Award at the prestigious ceremony taking place on Thursday, 7th November at The County Cricket Ground, Northampton.

The award recognises businesses that demonstrate originality and creativity in implementing change and make a significant contribution to their industry through the introduction or improvement of an idea, method, technology, process or application.

In the last 12 months, not only has Acorn Safety Services moved to new, larger premises and grown its team, but it has also invested £25,000 in developing a new health and safety dashboard called Alphatracker.

Acorn Safety Services team at the NNBN Awards

Alphatracker makes it easier for clients to keep on track of their health and safety obligations, such as annual testing and risk assessments, giving them full visibility and empowering them to cut through the overwhelm.

The team has also launched its own in-house AI software called AcornFlo, which provides staff with access to an unlimited number of custom AI prompts designed to streamline various day-to-day tasks.

Operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “We always put our clients first and we see health and safety through their eyes, designing innovative products and services to suit their individual needs.

“Alphatracker not only makes our lives easier, it makes life and compliance easier for our clients too. We don’t know of any other software on the market that can allow you to house confidential health and safety documentation securely, give a snapshot of upcoming actions, priorities and appointments, and run reports on the move.

“AcornFlo has already proven to be an invaluable asset to our business. Both technologies help us to provide the best possible service to our customers.

“It is fantastic to be recognised for our innovative approach and we look forward to the awards ceremony next week.”

This latest award nod follows Acorn Safety Services also being named as a finalist in this year’s prestigious SME Northamptonshire Awards in both the Best Enterprising Business and High Growth categories and shortlisted in the popular NNBN Awards in the Small Business of the Year category.