Health and safety consultancy strengthens team with two new industry specialists

A former RAF Firefighter and a former Laboratory Analyst are among two new recruits set to strengthen the team at a Northampton-based health and safety consultancy.

Acorn Safety Services has appointed former Laboratory Analyst Caitlyn Merrick as a Legionella Consultant and Darren Manning as a Trainee Fire and Legionella Consultant following his successful years working in the RAF and in the Ambulance Service.

The business is currently enjoying a period of growth and demand for their legionella and fire risk services has increased. Earlier this year they appointed a new Operations Manager in Zeynep Guzelkasap who has been instrumental in helping the company continue their success, following a move into bigger premises almost a year ago.

Both newcomers are used to fast-paced, ever-changing environments given their past employment, and it’s something that Caitlyn is particularly looking forward to.

Darren and Caitlyn

She said: “My new role entails undertaking legionella risk assessments in a range of commercial, residential and industrial properties. A legionella risk assessment consists of analysing domestic water systems to identify areas where legionella may grow and my day-to-day work varies depending on the sites I assess.

“But this is what I love about my job! It provides variation and requires me to be analytical of my surroundings. I especially love working with different people and helping educate our clients on how to safely manage their water systems.”

Darren is looking forward to being in an environment where he can further grow his extensive knowledge of fire and legionella safety.

He said: “I focus on conducting fire risk assessments, identifying potential hazards, and ensuring compliance with safety regulations to protect people and property. Acorn Safety took me on as a trainee FRA and I'm excited to continue growing with the company where I can further pursue my passion and develop my expertise to create safer environments for everyone.

“It’s been extremely busy, challenging as well as rewarding. For me, Acorn is the best place to be if you wish to learn and grow in your profession of fire safety.”

Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap, said: “We’ve seen phenomenal growth in the demand for our fire and legionella services this year. I’m proud that this had led to us strengthening our team here at Acorn Safety Services. Darren and Caitlyn bring with them some fantastic skills and experience that will help us in our mission to maintaining safer environments for everyone.”