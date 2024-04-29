Health and safety consultancy strengthens its team with appointment of new manager
In a career spanning almost 30 years, Kevin has worked in key health and safety roles in the logistics industry and most recently for the world’s largest beverage company, Refresco, based in Milton Keynes.
Kevin said he was delighted to be joining the team at Acorn Safety Services and looking forward to supporting their clients with all of their health and safety needs.
He said: “There is a great team already in place and I’m really looking forward to bringing everyone together.
“In my first few weeks I have been busy getting out and about and I’ve already had some really positive meetings. It’s an exciting time for Acorn and I’m really pleased to be here.”
Acorn Safety Services has also welcomed Kevin Gowe to its team as the company’s new Health and Safety Consultant.
Kevin has worked in health and safety and construction for almost 20 years and joins Acorn following a spell in the engineering sector, bringing with him vast experience in Construction, Design Management (CDM).
He said: “I’ve had a very warm welcome from the team and I’m really enjoying working with our clients. I’ve settled in really well and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”
Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Kevins to Acorn Safety Services who together, bring a wealth of experience to the team.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in recent months and our team of highly skilled health and safety professionals has continued to grow allowing us to develop our products and services, particularly around fire safety and legionella. In the coming months, this important work will continue as we build on our strong reputation for first class service and expertise.”