News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Health and safety consultancy sponsors new kit for town’s young rugby stars

YOUNG players from a Northampton rugby club have been given the gift of a new kit just in time for Christmas.
By Clare BrennanContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Players from Northampton Old Scouts RFC’s under 12s and under 8s teams will play in smart, new matchday kits thanks to sponsorship from health and safety consultancy, Acorn Safety Services, based on Northampton’s Moulton Park.

Ian Stone, Director of Acorn Safety Services said the company was delighted to show its support for the club as part of its ongoing commitment to the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We’re thrilled to be able to sponsor the new kits which we hope will bring both teams a lot of luck as the season continues.

Most Popular
The team from Northampton Old Scouts RFC pictured in their new kit courtesy of Acorn Safety ServicesThe team from Northampton Old Scouts RFC pictured in their new kit courtesy of Acorn Safety Services
The team from Northampton Old Scouts RFC pictured in their new kit courtesy of Acorn Safety Services

“At Acorn, we take our commitment to the local community very seriously and we’re really pleased to be able to support the young people of the town in this way.”

Club president Keith Shurville said: “We are extremely grateful to Acorn Safety Services for their support. The kits look fantastic and are a real boost to all our players.”

For more information about Acorn Safety Services call 01604 930380 or visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk

Related topics:Northampton