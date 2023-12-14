Health and safety consultancy sponsors new kit for town’s young rugby stars

YOUNG players from a Northampton rugby club have been given the gift of a new kit just in time for Christmas.

Players from Northampton Old Scouts RFC’s under 12s and under 8s teams will play in smart, new matchday kits thanks to sponsorship from health and safety consultancy, Acorn Safety Services, based on Northampton’s Moulton Park.

Ian Stone, Director of Acorn Safety Services said the company was delighted to show its support for the club as part of its ongoing commitment to the local community.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be able to sponsor the new kits which we hope will bring both teams a lot of luck as the season continues.

The team from Northampton Old Scouts RFC pictured in their new kit courtesy of Acorn Safety Services

“At Acorn, we take our commitment to the local community very seriously and we’re really pleased to be able to support the young people of the town in this way.”

Club president Keith Shurville said: “We are extremely grateful to Acorn Safety Services for their support. The kits look fantastic and are a real boost to all our players.”