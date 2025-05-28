Health and safety consultancy grows team with two new industry specialists

Two water hygiene experts are the latest new recruits at a thriving Northampton-based health and safety consultancy.

Acorn Safety Services has appointed Nathan Potts as Legionella Consultant and Kyle Glaser as Legionella Manager as they continue to grow and strengthen the team.

Kyle has been working in the water hygiene industry for the past eight years and was aware of the Acorn Safety Services’ fantastic reputation in the sector before joining the fold.

He previously worked for another water hygiene company, starting off as a technician before building his skill set to become promoted to legionella manager.

Kyle said: “Acorn Safety Services really appealed to me from seeing their posts on LinkedIn. I could see the positive vibes of a company that is on the right path of growth, and I really wanted to be a part of it.

“Since I started, I have really enjoyed the varied experience our team boasts, which is a real positive for us to help each other and grow together.”

Kyle, who travels nationwide to undertake legionella risk assessments, said he really enjoys the variety of the role, which also includes site schematics to accompany the risk assessments.

“No day is the same with the travelling to different sites,” said Kyle. “I like being part of a solid team with varied experience to bounce from. I also really enjoy the interaction with clients to help them with their compliance.”

Occasionally, Kyle also helps with planned maintenance scheduling tasks such as monthly temperature monitoring, thermostatic mixing valve servicing and shower descaling.

Nathan also undertakes these tasks, with most of his days spent completing legionella risk assessments on site, answering customer queries and planned maintenance scheduling tasks.

He has spent six years in the sector and joined Acorn Safety Services as he wanted to be a part of the growth and development of a small company.

Nathan, who before water hygiene worked in sales, said: “I love being a part of a good team here at Acorn Safety, who have been very helpful in welcoming me to the company. I intend recommending working here to others as it is an exciting time to be part of the team.”

Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap, said: “The customer demand for our legionella services continues to grow, and, therefore, so must our team. It is fantastic to welcome Nathan and Kyle, who have already hit the ground running and used their wealth of knowledge and experience to help our valued clients.

“We look forward to being part of their career journey here at Acorn Safety Services.”