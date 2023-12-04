News you can trust since 1931
Health and safety consultancy creates new jobs after moving into new premises

Independent health and safety consultancy Acorn Safety Services is recruiting after moving into new premises in November.
By Clare BrennanContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT
The company, which specialises in legionella testing, fire safety inspections, health and safety risk assessments and offering advice on Construction Design Management (CDM) regulations, is looking to expand its team following a year of continued growth.

In November, the team moved into new premises at Northampton’s Moulton Park and is looking to recruit into key roles including Legionella Risk Assessors.

Health and Safety Manager, John Crockett said: “With the law around health and safety continuing to change rapidly our services are very much in demand, particularly when it comes to testing for legionella, which can prove deadly if it is left undetected.

Acorn Safety Services is growing its team after moving into new officesAcorn Safety Services is growing its team after moving into new offices
“With the move into new premises, we are now looking to grow the team and extend the range of services we can offer to our clients. These are really exciting times for our business as we look ahead to a brand-new chapter.”

