Health and safety consultancy creates new jobs after moving into new premises
The company, which specialises in legionella testing, fire safety inspections, health and safety risk assessments and offering advice on Construction Design Management (CDM) regulations, is looking to expand its team following a year of continued growth.
In November, the team moved into new premises at Northampton’s Moulton Park and is looking to recruit into key roles including Legionella Risk Assessors.
Health and Safety Manager, John Crockett said: “With the law around health and safety continuing to change rapidly our services are very much in demand, particularly when it comes to testing for legionella, which can prove deadly if it is left undetected.
“With the move into new premises, we are now looking to grow the team and extend the range of services we can offer to our clients. These are really exciting times for our business as we look ahead to a brand-new chapter.”