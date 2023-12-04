Health and safety consultancy creates new jobs after moving into new premises

Independent health and safety consultancy Acorn Safety Services is recruiting after moving into new premises in November.

The company, which specialises in legionella testing, fire safety inspections, health and safety risk assessments and offering advice on Construction Design Management (CDM) regulations, is looking to expand its team following a year of continued growth.

In November, the team moved into new premises at Northampton’s Moulton Park and is looking to recruit into key roles including Legionella Risk Assessors.

Health and Safety Manager, John Crockett said: “With the law around health and safety continuing to change rapidly our services are very much in demand, particularly when it comes to testing for legionella, which can prove deadly if it is left undetected.

Acorn Safety Services is growing its team after moving into new offices