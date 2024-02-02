News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Health and safety consultancy appoints new operations manager

LEADING independent health and safety consultancy, Acorn Safety Services has announced the appointment of Zeynep Guzelkasap as the company’s new Operations Manager.
By Clare BrennanContributor
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Health and safety expert, Zeynep, joined the company as Business Manager in January 2023 having started her career in the asbestos industry 13 years ago.

Since joining Acorn Safety Services, Zeynep has been instrumental in the continued growth of the company, establishing herself as a high-skilled professional with a wealth of experience in construction management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at Acorn Safety Services, particularly at such an exciting time for the business.

Most Popular
Zeynep Guzelkasap Zeynep Guzelkasap
Zeynep Guzelkasap

“Acorn Safety Services continues to grow. We recently moved into new, much larger offices, and we are looking to add to the wide range of services we offer to our clients, particularly when it comes to important areas such as legionella and fire safety.

“Personally, as a mum of two young children and a woman in an industry which has been traditionally very male-dominated, I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to take on this senior role as well as the support I need to grow my career.”

For more information about Acorn Safety Services call 01604 930380 or visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk