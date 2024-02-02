Health and safety consultancy appoints new operations manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health and safety expert, Zeynep, joined the company as Business Manager in January 2023 having started her career in the asbestos industry 13 years ago.

Since joining Acorn Safety Services, Zeynep has been instrumental in the continued growth of the company, establishing herself as a high-skilled professional with a wealth of experience in construction management.

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at Acorn Safety Services, particularly at such an exciting time for the business.

Zeynep Guzelkasap

“Acorn Safety Services continues to grow. We recently moved into new, much larger offices, and we are looking to add to the wide range of services we offer to our clients, particularly when it comes to important areas such as legionella and fire safety.

“Personally, as a mum of two young children and a woman in an industry which has been traditionally very male-dominated, I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to take on this senior role as well as the support I need to grow my career.”