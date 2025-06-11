Health and safety consultancy appoints new director

A growing health and safety consultancy has announced the appointment of a new director.

Acorn Safety Services, based in Northampton, has promoted its Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap, to the role of Operations Director.

Zeynep joined Acorn Safety Services in January 2023 as Business Manager, bringing with her a construction management degree and 12 years of experience in construction, asbestos and health and safety. After a year, she was promoted to Operations Manager.

During her time at Acorn Safety Services, Zeynep has been instrumental in shaping the future of the company and scaling up its operations.

Zeynep Guzelkasap, the new Operations Director at Acorn Safety Services.Zeynep Guzelkasap, the new Operations Director at Acorn Safety Services.
Since 2023, the company has doubled its team, outgrowing two offices, and won contracts with major brands and retailers. Acorn Safety Services has also been recognised for its use of AI and other innovations with awards and, just last month, won the Silver Award for High Growth at the Northamptonshire SME Business Awards.

Zeynep was also recognised personally at the 2024 Safety and Health Excellence (SHE) Awards, making it to a finalist in the Woman of the Year category – a category created to acknowledge a woman who has made an impact in the health and safety sector.

The appointment comes just as Acorn Safety Services is moving offices again to create some much-needed space for its growing team, which now stands at 14 people.

The new 5400 sq ft building – which is twice the size of the company’s last office – is still situated on Northampton’s Moulton Park Industrial Estate.

Zeynep said of her promotion: “I am really proud of the team we have built over the last two years and the growth we have experienced. We are now working with some big brand businesses across a wide variety of sectors, helping them to remain compliant with regards to legionella, fire, and health and safety.

“Having previously experienced discrimination at university and in the workplace, I am also proud of past me. Being a woman in construction and health and safety, there are many times I could have given up and switched career paths, but I am passionate about what I do and am so thankful to have found a company that believes in me and supports women and mothers and encourages them to reach their full potential.

“This appointment coming just as we start a new chapter in a larger office is very timely. I’m hugely excited for the future.”

Fellow Director, Neil Munro, added: “Zeynep has really earned this directorship. Through sheer hard work and drive, Zeynep has helped us to scale up our operations, expand our team, develop innovative solutions to help customers to stay compliant, and win awards and contracts. We look forward to seeing where we can take Acorn Safety Services with Zeynep on the board of directors.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.

