HCC Solutions Co Ltd expand in Northamptonshire

HCC Solutions Co Ltd offer Home Help and Cleaning in Northamptonshire celebrate growth by expanding into other areas offering Home Help and Cleaning working alongside NHS and Council services they are providing a much needed service to people in need.

HCC Solutions Co Ltd have built up a reliable and trustworthy reputation in Northampton for supporting various services in providing solutions for vulnerable people in need with ongoing support.

Specialising in hoarding and declutterring the Team have been able to provide a sympathetic approach with on going support to help people reset their environment and offer the ongoing encouragement needed to break the cycle. All staff offer a non judgemental, sympathetic approach and with the Home Help side they have also been able to offer support with everything but personal care and medication. They can support admin, appointments, shopping, meal preps and much more.

With a free assessment for all they continue to expand from their Team of twenty plus enabling recruitment and flexible shifts for people willing to get back into the work sector.

Celebrating expansion into Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering, Daventry and Towcester.

With the current employment changes soon coming into effect HCC Solutions is keen to expand into commercial and industrial and currently setting up a laundry service for collections and deliveries where there is a need for people to have support with the basics.

An advocate for sustainability and recycling HCC Solutions has also been able to support vulnerable people with the donations of bedding, linen and household items obtained from donations or other like minded individuals or companies wishing to make a difference.

Offering a free assessment the company can be contacted by email at [email protected] or through their website www.hccsolutionshomecareandcleaning.co.uk for more details