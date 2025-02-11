HCC Solutions Co Ltd celebrates expansion in Northamptonshire

HCC Solutions Co Ltd have built up a reputation for being reliable and effective in Northamptonshire collaborating with various services within the NHS and Council sector offering Home Help and Cleaning support in the community and to businesses within the area through commercial and industrial cleaning. A dedicated team of twenty plus specialising in deep cleans and hoarding, the Team are going from strength to strength.

Since starting up HCC Solutions Co Ltd the company has grown from strength to strength supporting people back to work by offering flexible permanent shifts, training and support. The company offer Home Help and Cleaning and as a versatile company have been able to support not only services and community groups in Northamptonshire they have recently started expanding into other areas such as Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough where there is a great need for support.

Specialising in hoarding and collaborating with various services HCC Solutions Co Ltd have been able to provide a reset hoarding and declutter service with follow up support as well as Home Help covering everything but personal care and medication. so can assist with paperwork, meal preps, shopping, socialising and much more.

HCC Solutions Co Ltd are currently working on extending their services to include a collection and delivery service for ironing to both residential and commercially.

They have also been able to promote recycling and sustainability by providing items to vulnerable people which have been donated by others such as bedding and household items where needed.

Offering a free assessment or more details to all they can be contacted by email through [email protected] or through their website www.hccsolutionshomecareandcleaning.co.uk