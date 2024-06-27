Hat-trick of Great Place To Work® accolades for Bright Horizons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ was launched this morning by Great Place To Work® UK, recognising Bright Horizons as 17th out of fifty companies on the Super Large Category list. Bright Horizons, which runs nurseries in Northamptonshire, is the highest-ranked education provider on the list.

Bright Horizons has been supporting the evolving needs of working families for more than 35 years and this is the third Great Place To Work® category awarded to Bright Horizons this year. Earlier this year, Bright Horizons completed the following:

Secured a 19th year-in-a-row appearance on the UK’s Best Workplaces™ List in the Super Large category.

Ranked 13th on the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces™ List.

Ranked 18th on the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ List in the Super Large category.

Colleagues at Bright Horizons are encouraged to always bring their whole selves to work as the company values diversity, individuality and belonging. Bright Horizons takes immense pride in its inclusive and diverse environments, which support the growth and wellbeing of colleagues and the children in its care.

Janine Leightley, HR Director at Bright Horizons said: “Wellbeing has always been at the heart of Bright Horizons. Our approach is constantly evolving as we listen to our colleagues and develop proactive programmes that support both their home and work lives, helping to create an environment where everyone can flourish. We recognise that as the external environment changes, we need to adapt and flex our offering to ensure we’re always reflecting our colleagues’ needs.

“For example, to help combat the cost-of-living crisis, we’ve put a real focus on our discounts and cashback offers and have a vast array of options on this front for our colleagues. We also provide early access to wages, a hardship fund and debt consolidation services to help ensure each and every one of our colleagues has complete financial support should they require it. And we’ve partnered with Radcliffe and Newlands to offer a number of Mortgage Benefits to all of our colleagues and their immediate families.”

The UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ rankings include organisations that have succeeded in ensuring their employees experience high levels of wellbeing in their workplace. To compile the prestigious list, Great Place To Work culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing their holistic experiences of wellbeing at work through fundamental facets of employee wellbeing, including: work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Helping colleagues in all aspects of their personal wellbeing, whether that be mental health, physical health, and financial wellbeing is contributing for qualified practitioners joining Bright Horizons.

Janine continued: “As a member of the Mindful Business Charter, we have worked hard to get our own Mindful Business Charter tailored and relevant to our people and our sector. This was cascaded to our colleague network last August as a fully-fledged Charter. We are proud to be the first Early Years provider to embrace this charter, demonstrating our dedication to leading the way in promoting wellbeing within our sector.”