Harrington pub flying the flag for Northamptonshire as it scoops another top award

Congratulations!

By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

The owner of a Harrington pub says he’s proud to be flying the flag for the county after they scooped another top award.

The Tollemache Arms, known as The Tolly, has been crowned as the Northamptonshire winner in the 2023 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The High Street thatched pub will now go up against other East Midlands venues for a regional title and 93 county champions for the National Pub and Bar of the Year accolade.

The Tollemache Arms has won another top awardThe Tollemache Arms has won another top award
Joe Buckley, owner of The Tollemache Arms, said: “This is another great achievement for our amazing team who just love making our guests feel at home, loved and respected.

"We are positive ambassadors for our industry, so to be in the finals and flying the flag for Northamptonshire is incredible.

"We set a target this year to be not just a great local pub but also be recognised on the national stage for the work we all do so we are going in the right direction.”

The winners will be crowned at a red carpet ceremony in London on June 28.

It’s not the first time The Tolly has tasted success in the awards – having previously won the regional title in 2021.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine which runs the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

"It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars.”

