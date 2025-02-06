Handyman John expands professional carpentry services

By Arnold Kitson
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 11:25 BST
Responding to increasing demand for professional carpentry services, Handyman John has announced an expansion of his carpentry offerings across Northamptonshire, providing comprehensive woodworking solutions for residential and commercial clients.

The enhanced carpentry service includes door hanging and trimming, skirting board installation, architrave fitting, and pipework boxing. This expansion builds on a strong track record of delivering high-quality carpentry work throughout the region.

"Quality carpentry work requires both skill and attention to detail," explains John. "Each project is approached with a focus on precision and professional finish, ensuring lasting results for our customers."

Recent customer testimonials particularly praise the meticulous approach to carpentry work, highlighting the careful attention to detail and professional finish achieved on various projects. The service has received specific recognition for the quality of door fitting and skirting board installation work.

All carpentry services are fully insured and delivered with the professional approach that has earned Handyman John his consistent 5-star rating. The expanded service is available throughout the extensive Northamptonshire coverage area.

For more information about carpentry services or to schedule an assessment, contact 07759 410334 or email [email protected]

