Half a century strong: Local business celebrates 50 years of progress

In 1990, Sali Brown, after working in estate agency for some years, decided to set up her own letting agency called Chelton Brown. With one assistant and a home office, the business quickly outgrew its first setup and moved into 23 York Road. That building was later purchased and remains in the company’s portfolio today.

Chelton Brown’s roots run deeper. In 1975, Doug Young founded Property Management Services (PMS), a local lettings agency with a strong presence in Northampton. The two companies merged in 2000 — a key turning point that doubled the size of the business and led to a move to George Row. Doug, who attended the celebration, is a significant part of the company’s foundation and growth.

The years that followed saw continued expansion. Chelton Brown opened its Daventry office in 2007 and acquired Scott Pinkham Lettings in 2009. By then, it had become a leading name in property management in the region. The formal transition to Chelton Brown Ltd came in 2005, when Sali bought out former partners Duncan and Doug.

Of course, no business lasts fifty years without its people. Many of the early team were remembered warmly at the event. Deborah Fitzhugh, now Allen, was the company’s first employee and later went on to run her own business, Allen Ground Care. Debbie Mineards, later Heeley, joined soon after and worked with the company for a number of years before moving on to explore other avenues. Her daughter, Grace Heeley, now serves as Assistant Manager in the Lettings team. Debbie sadly passed away in 2024 and was remembered with affection and respect.

Raye Bamford joined in 1992 as client and office accounts manager. She worked until retiring in 2000, then returned part-time in 2005 and stayed until 2009. Raye became one of Sali’s closest friends and a trusted member of the team. She passed away in 2018. Her daughter Amanda, who also worked at Chelton Brown, attended the celebration in her memory.

Anna Harris, now Hayman, was one of the company’s early hires. After stepping away to have her son Joshua in 2001, she returned part-time and now works full-time in the accounts department. Her son, Josh Facer, is Assistant Head of Property Management — one of many examples of the next generation stepping into the future of the business.

Many long-serving staff members were also recognised at the celebration, including Tracey Sample, Donna Copp, Christian Halls and Marian Minter. Others, including Natalie Wickens, Sue Marlow, Laura Desai, Michelle Gyde and Anna Hayman, have played key roles in shaping the company’s culture and growth. Vickie Copp, who first joined in 2009 and recently returned, continues to bring valuable knowledge and stability to the team.

Importantly, the company’s success today is not just built on the past. Chelton Brown’s current staff — whether long-standing or recently joined — continue to deliver the professionalism, care and local knowledge that the company is known for. Every contribution matters, and the strength of the current team is a vital part of what comes next.

The evening also marked a leadership transition. After more than three decades at the helm, Sali Brown formally announced her retirement. Her children, Edward and Tori, who have long been involved in day-to-day operations, are now leading the business — with Edward stepping into the role of Managing Director, and Tori now heading up the block management division.

Both shared a few words with guests on the night.

“We’ve grown up with the business, and we understand the responsibility that comes with continuing its legacy,” said Tori. “We’re incredibly proud of where Chelton Brown is today, and we’re excited for the future.”

Edward added, “Chelton Brown has always been about people — whether that’s our team, our clients, or the communities we serve. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation as we move into this next chapter.”

In her speech, Sali reflected on the journey.

“It started with a simple setup, a lot of determination and the right people around me. I didn’t know where it would go, but I’m proud of what we’ve created together. It’s the team that made it work.”