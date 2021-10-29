Hair, beauty and coffee put together at new Northampton business - a place for anyone to 'hang out'

The Fresh Club in Dragonfly Way, Northampton

A hair and beauty salon, barbers and cafe have merged together to create a new business on the outskirts of Northampton.

The Fresh Club in Pineham, Upton, is described by owners Fran Faint and Kevin Appleby as 'your new favourite hangout'.

With waterfalls to exotic plants, plush seating and Venetian walls customers have been impressed by the unique venue that spans across two floors created by both Fran and Kevin.

The Fresh Club in Dragonfly Way, Northampton

Coming from a strong customer experience-based background, Fran is passionate about client’s needs and feelings, she said: "We wanted to create somewhere that could become a hangout, somewhere anyone can come and relax, work and socialise.”

"I think the difference with our business and what helps us stand out in the industry is the way we both come from varying backgrounds.

"It has helped us integrate our previous experience and bring something new, I like to think us coming from a different angle makes us feel fresh."

Fran worked in HR for several global businesses while Kevin runs a construction company in London.

The Fresh Club co-founder Fran Faint

After a year of hard work, building and preparations they were ecstatic to open the doors of The Fresh Club to the public in September.

They are supported by a team of industry professionals with invaluable experiences spanning wide across the salon industry.

Among the things the Dragonfly Way salon is doing differently are their opening hours - seven days a week until 7pm most weekdays.

Thursdays they open until 8.30pm with clients being welcomed until 8pm Saturdays and 6pm Sundays.

The Fresh Club in Dragonfly Way, Northampton

The Fresh Club have partnered with reputable brands throughout all areas of the salon, such as GHD and Dermalogica Skincare have been selected to give their customers the best possible service.

Both Fran and Kev are passionate and committed to continually providing the best possible space for the community, Fran said: "This is not just a shop we have built, we haven’t opened

The Fresh Club to leave it for five-to-10 years.

"We will try lots of different things and want to do our upmost to grow and flourish."

The Fresh Club in Dragonfly Way, Northampton

As well as the hair and beauty, The Fresh Club dedicates part of its space to a coffee shop environment.

With coffee beans coming from Northampton’s Yellow Bourbon they offer a range of warming coffees as well as refreshing smoothies, soft drinks and homemade toasted sandwiches for customers to enjoy.

The Fresh Club also have an alcohol licence in the works and hope to be offering alcoholic beverages in time for some Christmas festive fun.