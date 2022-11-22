Hair and beauty salon takes home four awards following move to new Northampton town centre location

A salon took the top spot for four awards following its move to a new location in Northampton town centre earlier this year.

Naked Hair and Beauty, which relocated to Bridge Street from the Drapery in July, stacked up on accolades at the recent Salon Awards: Hair 2022.

Katie Woods took home ‘Stylist of the Year’, Laura Atkins was named ‘Apprentice of the Year’, and the salon received ‘Best Salon’ and ‘Best Customer Experience’.

Matt O’Neil-Kemp one of the owners said: “It feels great to have won four awards and it is another acknowledgement that we’re doing the right thing. We always try to do the best for our customers and to get industry recognition is a bonus.”

The salon first opened six years ago and Matt says they have worked hard to build and develop the team. Through internal and external training and working with partners, they have aimed to give employees “the best understanding of the industry and what clients may ask for”.

After making the move to Bridge Street, the salon has gone from strength to strength and their clients “love it”.

Matt admits they made the decision to move as the rental costs on the Drapery were too high and as they were on the corner, people would not take a second look at their shopfront as they were walking past.

“We’ve had positive feedback to say our new premise is much more homely,” said Matt.