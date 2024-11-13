HAF Northants wins ‘Community Project of the Year’ at Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local initiative providing free school holiday clubs and healthy meals to disadvantaged families across Northamptonshire has been recognised as the ‘Community Project of the Year’ at the prestigious Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Community Project of the Year’ category was decided by public vote, with HAF Northants winning 46 per cent of the votes.

This year, HAF Northants has reached approximately 8,000 young people, offering a range of enriching activities designed to keep children active, engaged, and well-nourished during school holidays. The programme includes over 100 clubs, covering everything from ballet, rugby, and climbing to computer coding and yoga, as well as family outings – with Christmas pantomime trips proving particularly popular in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Sheppard, Strategic Director, Active Schools at Northamptonshire Sport, said:

NBEA winners

“We’re thrilled to receive the ‘Community Project of the Year’ award. Over the past three years, HAF Northants has been a lifeline for many families, providing essential support to ensure children stay active, maintain social connections and have access to healthy food during the school holidays. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible HAF providers and we thank them for their ongoing commitment to the programme’s success.”

Gill Wallace, Marketing Manager at Northamptonshire Sport, added:

“Being recognised for the positive impact HAF Northants has had on so many families is truly humbling. However, our goal remains to reach even more families who need this vital support. If you or someone you know is eligible for free school meals or related benefits, please visit the HAF Northants website to find out more about the programme and check your eligibility: www.holidayactivities.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to all the other finalists and winners of the awards. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us – your support is invaluable in helping us make a difference.”The HAF Northants initiative continues to grow, with a mission to ensure children in the county have access to happier, healthier school holidays.