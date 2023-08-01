Guardian angels! Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to safeguarding charity

Redrow South Midlands’ Kingsland Park, on Goodwood Avenue, has donated the funds to Northampton Guardians.

The charity, which is run by local volunteers, aims to safeguard the wellbeing of vulnerable teenagers and night-time workers who make up the region’s night-life economy.

Founded in 2021, following the tragic rape and murder of 20-year-old, India Chipchase, the charity operates a safeguarding service from 10pm to 5am, each weekend in Northampton Town Centre.

The charity offers practical support, resources and emergency services and assistance, to enable those who find themselves in a vulnerable situation to be able to seek support and protection immediately.

Redrow’s donations will be used to continue to provide shelter and safe spaces to those seeking it, as well as resources including anti-spiking bottle tops, personal alarms, drink-testing kits and basic first aid. Alongside these items, the donation will also ensure that anyone vulnerable has a safe way home, with the continued running of a “safe night out” taxi service.

The toolkits and resources will help to continue to raise awareness among the Northampton community about staying safe when out late at night in the town centre. This includes contact information and tips from volunteers, who work closely with the police, to help identify signs of danger and reduce crime against vulnerable people.

Gill Goodship, Volunteer at Northampton Guardians, said: “We are extremely grateful to receive such a kind donation from Redrow South Midlands. It is with the help of donations like these that we are able to continue our efforts as a charity and fund essential tools and services, which in turn, make a huge difference in ensuring the safety of those in the Northamptonshire community.

“With the support of the Northampton volunteers and community, we are pleased to report that there has been a 33% drop in reported crimes against women since our charity began running. With the grateful and relieved messages we receive from parents on a continued basis, we look forward to seeing how this additional funding will benefit members of the community – as they are able to enjoy social activities during the night without worrying about their safety.”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are proud to be supporting people across the region through the fantastic service offered by Northampton Guardians.

“The support that the charity provides ensures that vulnerable teens and those with employment in the night-time economy are able to benefit from a sense of security, knowing that they are protected during the night. The charity offers a lifeline, supporting both the mental and physical wellbeing of those in danger, and we hope our contribution helps to make a real difference.

“As members of the Northampton community, we want to create and support thriving communities in and around the developments where we are building new homes, and supporting Northampton Guardians was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

