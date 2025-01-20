Growth at cutting edge workplace design company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company which has been at the cutting edge of workplace design for more than two decades has expanded its award-winning team and invested in exciting new technology.

Northamptonshire-based, Verve Workspace, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and has now further strengthened its workforce with the appointments of Charlie Jackson as its new Marketing Assistant and Ray Gray and Josh Youngman as Sales Executives.

The growing team is tasked with ensuring each client’s workspace design project captures a distinct identity while advancing the Verve’s growth in the UK market.

Managing director Steve Allan said: “As companies return to the office and reduce Covid’s induced hybrid-working, we’re well positioned to help prospects and clients structure their workspaces creatively and effectively to achieve their growth ambitions.

Verve Workspace is using virtual reality to bring its design concepts to life for clients

“We pride ourselves on offering our clients a truly personal service and the reason we can do this is because we have a fantastic, hardworking team.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Charlie, Ray and Josh to Verve. They bring with them a huge amount of energy and a wealth of experience that will benefit Verve and our clients.”

Before joining Verve, Charlie had worked in marketing and communications for seven years and she has recently completed a BA (Hons) in Journalism.

Charlie said: “As soon as you join Verve you can’t help but be drawn in by its fun, welcoming atmosphere. The team has made me feel right at home and I’m really looking forward to working on its exciting plans for 2025.”

Sales Executives Ray Gray and Josh Youngman with Marketing Assistant Charlie Jackson

Strengthening the sales team, Ray’s background in recruitment has helped him develop the skills needed to build strong relationships.

Ray said: “I’ve always had a passion for building rapport and making long-term connections and I’m really looking forward to using these skills to support Verve’s wide range of clients.”

Fellow new Sales Executive Josh Youngman is a big family man and has already made a name for himself at Verve as the life and soul of any party.

He said: “I’m excited to have joined Verve and I’m enjoying bringing my positive, can-do attitude to my interactions with our clients.

“Outside of work I love jumping on my motorbike or cruising around in my car and spending time with my family and my dog, Thor.”

The new appointments come at an exciting time for Verve which has started bringing its design concepts to life for clients with the help of the latest virtual reality and augmented reality software.

The technology is enabling its clients to immerse themselves in lifelike, interactive 3D experiences of the company’s interior workplace designs.

This means clients can explore their designs before they become a reality and benefit from insights into a wide range of elements, including fabric details, fixings and lighting.

Currently, the technology is being used on small projects and spaces, but Verve has big plans to expand its use of the software this year.

For further information about Verve Workspace, visit the website.