Northampton based, Public Sector specialists Kingsfield IT has announced it has joined the Apple Consultants Network (ACN). The Apple Consultants Network consists of a global community of independent technology service providers that specialise in Apple solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Renowned for delivering technical excellence, Apple consultants, cover a variety of industries and solutions. They are specially trained to help identify, set up and use Apple technology to help transform the way businesses work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their acceptance onto the Apple Consultants Network, Kingsfield will be tasked with maintaining comprehensive, up-to-date knowledge of Apple products and services, to ensure they continually provide the best possible solutions and experience for a wide range of customers across the region.

Kingsfield is based in Northampton

Kingsfield will primarily serve small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) with anywhere from one to 499 employees.

To achieve membership to the ACN, Kingsfield’s Apple experts were required to submit a thorough application that showcased the Northampton team’s ability to meet Apple’s business and technical requirements. The team has also undergone extensive training and testing to qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of responsibilities includes providing businesses with:● Outsourced IT Support● Onsite, Cost-Effective Assessments● On-Site Installation / Configuration● Vertical Industry Expertise

The announcement is a huge milestone for the small professional team based in Northampton. Kingsfield Managing Director, Brian Boys commented: ‘To become part of a dedicated group of Apple Consultants is an incredible achievement for our small team here in the Midlands.

‘As a busy small business owner, implementing new technology can seem impractical or even overwhelming. As part of the Apple Consultants Network, Kingsfield is here to provide outsourced tech support and on-hand expertise from our specialist team, so you can focus on growing your business.’