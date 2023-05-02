Growing Northampton-based tech firm secures place on huge public sector framework

Public sector IT specialist Kingsfield has been awarded a place on Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13 framework, an extensive digital marketplace which will see Kingsfield become a go-to provider for the public sector nationally.

G-Cloud 13 offers public sector customers the ability to purchase cloud-based computing services at rates cheaper than in-house, saving time and the need to go through lengthy tender processes.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Kingsfield IT is a growing tech firm in the Midlands

The framework is available to all Public Sector organisations, such as the NHS, local and wider government, charities, and education providers. Customers can simply log onto the digital marketplace and filter by their needs and budget to find the most suitable solution from a list of thousands of accredited providers.

Kingsfield has secured places on Lot 2: Cloud Software, and Lot 3: Cloud Support, providing applications that are accessed over the internet and hosted in the cloud, as well as supporting customers in the set up and maintenance of their cloud software or hosting services.

Kingsfield Managing Director, Brian Boys, commented ‘We’re incredibly pleased to have been awarded a place on the latest G-Cloud network. To be able to provide these Cloud-based IT solutions to Public Sector organisations, who do such vital public services up and down the country, is a huge privilege, and it signifies another milestone in Kingsfield’s journey.

‘In such a short span of time, our Midlands-based team of specialists has grown exponentially, with a number of new frameworks being awarded, and revenue growing by almost 231% in 2022. To secure two lots on G-Cloud 13 is a testament to the hard work of our team, during what was a difficult period for the wider industry over the last twelve months.’