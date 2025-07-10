Growing leasing firm add two more new recruits

A new dynamic duo has joined the fold at growing Northampton-based vehicle leasing firm, Silverstone Leasing.

The thriving company - which has grown its team by a third in the last six months - has now welcomed Joe Clark as account manager and Ned Masalskas as customer care apprentice.

Joe, who previously worked as a fleet coordinator for a large car dealership, will be instrumental in the personal leasing side of the business, Embrace Leasing, and says he is extremely motivated by the new challenge.

He said: “I am really enjoying my new role, specialising in personal leases for brand new vehicles. Every day brings a variety of challenges and the chance to connect with different clients, helping them find the perfect vehicle and leasing solution.

New recruits Joe Clark and Ned Masalskas.

“I love the fast-paced environment, the opportunity to build strong relationships and the satisfaction that comes from delivering great customer service. It’s rewarding to be a part of a growing business and a team that shares my passion for the automotive industry.”

Ned was working as a business administrator apprentice at a software company before he changed direction to move into the vehicle leasing industry. Silverstone Leasing has given him the opportunity to complete his apprenticeship in a supportive environment.

He said: “I was welcomed by a lovely colleague who taught me the ropes and keeps supporting me as I grow my skillset.

“The job is very varied, so I am not doing the same thing twice a day. I get to talk to customers and make a real impact as the quicker they get their car sorted the quicker they can go about their business.”

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “It is fantastic to welcome two more new recruits to the Silverstone fold, taking us to four new starters this year so far. We are delighted to be growing the team with such talent and potential, making our team stronger and safeguarding our first-class service.

“Joe and Ned have settled in brilliantly and we look forward to witnessing all their achievements here at Silverstone Leasing.”