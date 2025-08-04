Growing digital marketing agency goes back to its roots

Caption: Members of the Loop team are pictured in their Blisworth Hill Farm Office. Pictured, left to right - Lisa Cowley (Senior Business Development Manager), Michael Jenkins (Sales Manager), Laura Stanton (Operations Director), Vinod Velusamy (Paid Media Account Manager), Luke Kennedy (Managing Director & Founder)

An expanding Northamptonshire digital marketing agency is going back to its roots as it looks to build on its exciting growth plans.

Loop Digital Marketing Agency is making the return this summer to Blisworth Hill Farm Office, a building it left in 2023.

Since then, the company which opened in 2014 has undergone a period of transformational change, opening a second office in India and moving to a hybrid model of working with staff working from home and from as far afield as Poland and Scotland.

The return to the familiar Northamptonshire location is a real homecoming for the agency and its now 20-strong global team, reinforcing its local community roots while providing enough space for its expanding operations.

Over the next twelve months the company is looking to recruit a ten strong sales team (with two more recruited this year and five next year), as it looks to strengthen its nationwide footprint.

Loop originally left its Blisworth base back in 2023 to experiment with even larger office space in the Wooton area but having introduced a more flexible working arrangement for its team, that space was no longer needed.

In January last year, Loop opened its first overseas office in Bangalore, India, with a team of eight specialists offering expertise in web development, content and video creation and PPC. It’s a move that has enabled the agency to better serve clients around the clock.

Founder and Managing Director Luke Kennedy said: “To be moving back to our original home means a lot to our team as it’s where our journey started and shows our commitment to the local community. Over the past two years, we’ve demonstrated that flexible, remote working can go hand-in-hand with growth. Now we get to blend the best of both worlds – bringing our team together under one roof in Northamptonshire while still utilising the flexibility that allows us to attract top talent wherever they are based whether that’s here in the UK or overseas.

"Over the next twelve months to increase our market reach we are also looking to recruit an experienced, skilled sales-team and we are open to setting up satellite offices or hubs to support that growth.

He added: “Blisworth will be our new base, but we will maintain our flexible and hybrid model of working to ensure our teams can work in ways that not only support their work/life balance but also supports our clients in the best ways possible. It’s an exciting new chapter for Loop Digital, and as a growing team with ambitious plans we are really looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”