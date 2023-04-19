Growing businesses can benefit from University of Northampton masterclasses

A dynamic growth programme is gearing up for its last two fully-funded university masterclasses for business leaders.

Growth Curve is an intensive and interactive leadership development programme for business leaders with growing companies across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by SEMLEP, Growth Curve’s online masterclasses are run in partnership with the University of Bedfordshire, University of Northampton and Cranfield University.

Growing businesses can benefit from university masterclasses

SEMLEP Partnerships and Events Manager Samantha Hunter said: “Our university masterclasses help business leaders to come up with the right strategies to stabilise their companies, plan their objectives and new initiatives and ensure they’re in the best position to grow.

“Business strategy courses like these can cost thousands of pounds so it’s incredible that firms here can take advantage of nine hours of a university masterclass for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With funding for the Growth Curve project coming to an end soon we’d urge businesses to register for it as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on accessing such valuable support.”

The next Growth Curve masterclass will be led by the University of Northampton during May.

It will include three sessions, starting on May 2, which will focus on the topics of Leading Your Business Forward, Profitable Growth Through Marketing and Growing Your Business in the Digital World.

In June, the University of Bedfordshire will run its last masterclass which will feature two sessions, beginning on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sessions will include setting financial objectives, marketing, increasing operational efficiency, reviewing your workforce, expanding your understanding of key business processes, learning how to overcome challenges and action plan development.

Growth Curve is open to businesses which are experiencing or projecting high growth in the next two to three years, have a minimum of two employees and a current annual turnover of £100,000 with projected 20 per cent annual growth minimum.

Growth Curve and its Growth Curve Peer Networks are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.