Grosvenor Shopping Northampton wins CSR Excellence Award for community initiative

Located in the heart of the shopping centre, on the upper mall, Grosvenor Gatherings provides a dedicated free space for local organisations and charities to host events and engage with the community.

This project was achieved through a £4,500 investment from the centre’s management team. Since launching in 2022, it has received almost 200 bookings, facilitating space for life-changing engagement with nonprofit initiatives including Mind Community Drop-in Sessions, Cancer Charity: The Lewis Foundation and Job Centre Recruitment Events.

Not only has this project created free spaces, but it has also helped promote equity by providing a platform for underrepresented groups, raising awareness of local community causes and encouraging collaboration — strengthening relationships between organisations and businesses.

Grosvenor Gatherings 1

Grosvenor Shopping Northampton will be presented with the prestigious award at an exclusive event at St Paul’s Cathedral event in London, taking place on Friday 16th June.

Tom Litchfield, Deputy Centre Manager at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton, said “We’re delighted to be named the winners of CSR Excellence in this year’s International CSR Excellence Awards. It’s brilliant to see Grosvenor Gatherings facilitate collaborative and inclusive initiatives for community engagement.

“Last year, charities using the space were able to raise over £5,000 to support vital initiatives. In 2023, we’re excited to see these fundraising activities, meetings and workshops continue to thrive within the centre.”