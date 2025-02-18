Grosvenor prepares for significant changes in the fleet sector

Grosvenor Leasing has announced a shift in its strategic direction as well as a new brand as it prepares to meet the future needs of businesses with vehicle fleets.

Extensive customer and industry research found a shift towards sustainable, flexible, and technology-driven transportation solutions, driven by environmental concerns, changing work patterns, and the preferences of a new generation.

Yet, despite the increased use of technology, Grosvenor’s research also reinforced the desire that software should enhance, but not replace, traditional customer service. The ability to talk to someone remains key, with customers and drivers not wishing to do everything through an App.

As a result, Grosvenor’s rebrand reflects its expanding portfolio of fleet funding and management solutions to meet the future needs of more agile workforces, offering greater choice as to how employees get from A to B. Customers demand leading digital soutions underpinned by people and personal service.

Lee Brown, managing director, Grosvenor

Lee Brown, managing director, said: “The move to EVs, the importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance), wellbeing and CSR (corporate social responsibility) are all driving change, with AI also set to transform our lives. Younger and more tech-savvy drivers are poised to drive change and are far more environmentally aware than previous generations.

“As a result, we are readying ourselves for a future where flexible app-based, sustainable travel solutions will be used alongside, or even instead of, traditional company cars and grey fleet.

“However, our research confirmed our longstanding belief that we need to continue to uphold our values, by working with integrity, excellence and agility, plus prioritise the personal touch by offering even greater access to our staff and management in a market increasingly focused on digitisation.

“We will therefore continue to provide innovative, forward-thinking and flexible vehicle funding, fleet management, EV salary sacrifice and personal leasing solutions, while extending our offering to mobility solutions, car sharing, e-bikes and scooters and last mile delivery solutions for commercial vehicle operators.

“Its for this reason why we have launched our new brand, as it reflects a shift in our proposition to take us into the next generation of mobile workforces.”

The move comes after Grosvenor, which has a fleet size of over 20,000 vehicles, found:

An increasing reliance on outsourced fleet management as the number of dedicated fleet managers declines, roles like HR and operations, with less experience, taking on these responsibilities.Increased complexity of fleet management due to health and safety, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, zero emissions targets, compliance, and technology. A shift to hybrid working which has affected driving habits and younger drivers who are increasingly focused on zero-emission motoring and climate change; this tech-savvy workforce expecting mobile app solutions for everything, including travel. Grosvenor is in a strong position with an excellent proposition, workforce, reputation, and client base. Its size allows for agility and adaptability, but the new strategy focuses on building upon existing strengths, not wholesale changes. Key focus areas include:

Systems and App Improvements: Enhancing the system/app experience, including better automation, market-leading functionality, seamless integration of products and services and freeing up staff to focus on customer interaction.Service Development: Expanding services to meet future market needs like mobility as a service (MaaS), car sharing, and e-bikes, potentially through in-house development or white-labelling.