Grosvenor partners with Targa Telematics

Grosvenor, the UK’s largest privately-owned contract hire, fleet management and EV salary sacrifice specialist, has partnered with Targa Telematics, to provide an innovative, proactive service, maintenance and repairs (SMR) solution that reduces vehicle downtime and fleet costs.

Targa Telematics, one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and in the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, will enable Grosvenor fleet customers to optimise operations and drive efficiency via Advanced Remote Connectivity (ARC).

Grosvenor’s ARC, a real-time telematic solution, provides comprehensive data coverage across all vehicles on a fleet. Vehicle data feeds directly into its OSCAR fleet management system, either leveraging OEM datastream or from a simple device installation, both offering instant access to the vehicle’s onboard diagnostics (OBD) system.

The connected vehicle data provides Grosvenor and its fleet customers with in-depth visibility into vehicle health, service schedules and driving behaviours. They also have access to items such as the countdown to the vehicle’s next service and any vehicle warning lights, ensuring maintenance teams receive triggers of upcoming variable service timings and maintenance issues.

Lee Brown, managing director at Grosvenor and Chris Horbowyj, commercial director, Targa Viasat UK

Importantly, ARC will significantly reduce vehicle downtime and ensure essential repairs are proactively managed, manufacturer service schedules are adhered to, and the proactive coordination of services and repairs.

Further benefits include accurate mileage tracking, avoiding excess mileage costs, and the identification of high risk drivers for driver training - to improve safety, reduce collisions and further minimise downtime.

Lee Brown, managing director at Grosvenor Leasing, said: “Targa Telematics has a reputation for providing advanced digital mobility solutions and in collaboration with Targa, we will be able to provide the most comprehensive, real-time, vehicle data solution, offering significant SMR benefits such as enhancing vehicle reliability, reducing costs, and supporting warranty claims.”

“Over the past year, extended downtime - that is vehicles off road for more than 1 week - has reduced by a phenomenal 37%. With greater connected vehicle data, we aim to further drive fleet operations’ efficiencies and enhance downtime management processes that will reduce costs for our customers.”

Chris Horbowyj, commercial director, Targa Viasat UK, added: “Targa Telematics is fast becoming a leader in managing vehicle data. Our approach, delivering tailored mobility solutions to customers allows us to address the needs of this sector, facilitating their operations and enabling the development of new services and business. Our telematics connects over 3.7 million assets globally and we have extensive experience in providing solutions tailored to the vehicle leasing and car rental sectors.

“Unique to this partnership is how vehicle data feeds directly into Grosvenor’s OSCAR fleet management system, and how it takes connected data to a new level.”

The partnership will benefit customers of Grosvenor Leasing, which offers fleet funding and mobility solutions, and Interactive Fleet Management (IFM), which focuses on specialist fleet management support.