Grocer’s Christmas party to help fund research into brain tumours

Sean Connolly, a grocer from Rothwell who supplies fruit and veg to restaurants, offices and homes and can be found selling his produce at the town’s monthly food market, held a festive fundraiser at the Kettering Ritz Complex, raising more than £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

The 39-year-old, who also works for Earls Barton-based cardboard box maker and bubble bag manufacturer Makkipak, began supporting the charity following the death of his friend, Alan Mills, a Rothwell town councillor who died of a brain tumour in July 2016, aged 61.

Sean, who has also run marathons for the charity, said: “Alan lived next to my shop and walked his dog in the early mornings and late nights, which is how we started chatting and got to know each other. He knew everything about Rothwell. I didn’t realise he had a brain tumour until after he passed away because he just carried on as normal.

Sean Connolly and Cherise Gould in the Barbie box

“That’s when I signed up to run the London Marathon, because I saw how much he gave to the town and thought it was time for me to give something back.”

He added: “The Christmas party is something we’ve grown over the years. It started off with just 30 people and this year we had nearly 130. Last year was the first time we used the Ritz Complex and we hit the right venue by taking it more upmarket, so it was an easy decision when we found out we could go back there again.

“It was great to bring so many people together. It works as a Christmas night but is also a fantastic way to raise money for the charity.”

The Aspire Adventures-sponsored event on 2 December featured a welcome drink and a two-course meal followed by coffee, dessert and cheese board.

The Vegas-themed Christmas party held at the Ritz Complex in aid of Brain Tumour Research

Casino tables offered guests the chance to try their hand at blackjack, roulette, Texas hold’em and craps and there was a raffle consisting of prizes donated by Northampton businesses, including a bracelet worth £450 from Michael Jones Jeweller, vouchers from Teamworks Karting and an overnight stay at the Magic Mushroom Cabin in Dodford.

There was also a photobooth with props and a full-size Barbie box, bought at auction from the Odeon cinema in Kettering, which offered party-goers a unique photo opportunity and proved extremely popular.

Sean, whose fundraising efforts saw him invited to attend a lab tour at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial College London earlier this year, said: “Going to the research centre made me realise how difficult it’s going to be to find a cure, which makes me even more grateful to have everybody come back year after year.

“It’s difficult asking the same group of people for money but that’s why we put on events because if people get something back for it, they’re more likely to keep supporting us.”

Sean Connolly with his hair dyed pink in support of the charity

He added “I didn’t realise that fundraising for Brain Tumour Research would open so many people up to us. They appreciate what we’re doing and talk openly about how they’ve also been affected by the disease.

“A woman at my running club lost her father to a brain tumour and there’s also a young lad from Rothwell who’s undergone multiple surgeries because of one.”

Sean’s partner Cherise Gould’s identical twin sister, Danielle Gould, also lives with a brain tumour.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Sean’s an avid supporter who, with Cherise, has raised around £20,000 for us over the years. This is enough to fund seven full days of research at one of our four Centres of Excellence, for which we are so grateful. His continued support is very much appreciated and we wish him the best of luck with all he has planned for 2024.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.