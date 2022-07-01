Greggs set to open brand new bakery in Northampton

A brand new Greggs bakery is set to open in Northampton very soon.

The popular bakery chain is currently in the process of moving into the newly built development opposite Billing Garden Village.

Greggs first revealed back in April 2021 that it was planning to open in Billing and that the store would be opened by the end of 2021. However, that opening date did not materialise.

The brand new Greggs bakery in Billing Garden Village is believed to be close to opening

Now in July 2022, it is believed the store is very close to opening.

One source told this newspaper the store could be opening as soon as Monday (July 4), but that has yet to been officially confirmed by the company.

The other unit remains unoccupied and it is not known if any company has plans to move in.

The site has planning permission for either retail, a restaurant, a takeaway or a leisure facility to move into.