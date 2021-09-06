Greggs creates 12 new jobs with opening of new Northampton store

Greggs has opened a new store on Darnell Way, Northampton, creating 12 new jobs for the area

Greggs has opened a new store on Darnell Way, Northampton, creating 12 new jobs for the area.

The shop, one of several that Greggs is opening in 2021, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular Vegan Sausage Roll and the new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt.

It will also sell sandwiches, savouries, cakes, drinks and breakfast items.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Opening our Darnell Way, Northampton location has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with their favourite Greggs food.”

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.