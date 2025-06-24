Greencore supports Kettering Armed Forces Day Parade
As part of our commitment to community engagement, Greencore provided fresh sandwiches for the many volunteers, cadets, police officers, and emergency service personnel who helped make the day a success. The event was a true celebration of service and solidarity, and we were honoured to play a part.
Thanks to the leadership of our Supply Chain Manager, Mark Kearney, everything ran seamlessly. Mark not only coordinated our support behind the scenes but also found himself marching in the parade alongside the Royal Anglian Regiment and local dignitaries — a proud and unexpected moment that reflected the warm welcome our team received.
The day also sparked meaningful conversations about how Greencore can continue to support the wider community. Mark spoke with the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire about potential opportunities to support rehabilitation and employment for ex-offenders — an important dialogue we look forward to continuing.
This event is a powerful reminder that our work goes beyond food. It’s about people, community, and connection. We’re proud of our Northampton team and grateful to everyone who helped make a difference.