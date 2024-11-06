Greencore shines a light on Anaphylaxis Awareness

Local food manufacturer, Greencore, teamed up with Anaphylaxis UK to mark Anaphylaxis Awareness Week at the start of October. The goal? To educate and raise awareness about the risks associated with food allergies.

Throughout the week, Greencore colleagues shared their personal stories of living with food allergies. They organised events to highlight how food allergies impact lives and what colleagues can do to minimise risks and support those affected.

Greencore’s Senior Head of Technical, Michelle Briggs, shared: “This topic is very close to my heart as someone living with a food allergy. It’s crucial that people understand what it means for those of us affected.

"We hosted various events, including quizzes, information sessions, and personal stories from our colleagues and their families. We also had a ‘Wear it Bright’ day, encouraging everyone to dress in bright clothing to spark conversations about food allergies.

"As a leading food manufacturer, it’s vital that we handle food allergies correctly. I’m incredibly proud that our team raised over £10,500 for Anaphylaxis UK.”

This initiative is just one of the ways we’re committed to nurturing a supportive and inclusive community at Greencore.

Simon Williams, Chief Executive at Anaphylaxis UK said: “Anaphylaxis Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of anaphylaxis and gain a greater understanding of what living with a serious allergy means to someone.

"Greencore’s amazing achievement in not only raising awareness and engaging with its staff, but also the tremendous fundraising efforts will help enormously towards making a brighter future for people with a serious allergy.

"Thank you, Greencore, for your amazing support and all the staff that took part with such enthusiasm.”

