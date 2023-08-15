Greencore recognised by HRH The Princess Royal for outstanding training and skills development

Now in its eighth year, the awards recognise organisations that show exceptional commitment to learning and development. This year, 53 organisations were recognised in achieving positive impact through skills development.

Greencore was recognised for its bespoke ‘Line Coordinator Framework’ professional development programme, which was launched in 2020 and has since had more than 350 colleagues graduate.

Natalie Rogers, Director of Talent, Development & Inclusion at Greencore said:

Graduates with Trainers

“It’s hard to express how proud we are of achieving this award. We know the Princess Royal Training Awards sets incredibly high standards and both our Talent, Development & Inclusion team and the delegates have all worked so hard over the past few years to help them develop their skills to have a more fulfilling career at Greencore.

“Our development team have truly embraced Greencore’s creative design ambitions, and they continue to deliver this outstanding programme day and night to our 1000 Line Coordinators, having a positive impact on our organisation every day.

“This is the second time Greencore has been recognised with a Princess Royal Training Award, which is a real testimony to our ‘Grow with Greencore’ career and personal development ethos.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive of City & Guilds said:

“It’s encouraging to see such a diverse range of employers continuing to apply for a Princess Royal Training Award. Despite the obvious challenges in recent years, they have shown unwavering dedication to nurturing their workforce through outstanding training and skills development, resulting in a lasting positive impact.