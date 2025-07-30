Greencore HR Advisor honoured for inspiring colleagues and championing cancer awareness

Sheila Gardiner, HR Advisor at Greencore’s Moulton Park Estate site in Northampton, has been recognised with two prestigious accolades at the company’s annual Shine Awards, celebrating outstanding contributions across its 13,300-strong workforce.

Sheila was awarded in the "Keeping Our People Safe and Well" category for her extraordinary courage and compassion in sharing her personal journey following a cancer diagnosis. Her openness inspired colleagues across the business to prioritise early screening and support one another through similar challenges.

In a powerful show of peer recognition, Sheila was also voted the winner of the People’s Choice Award, the only Shine Award determined by colleague votes across the company. This honour came with a £1,000 donation to a charity of Sheila’s choice, which she directed to Restore Northampton, a local organisation supporting individuals and families in crisis.

“I never imagined that sharing my story would have such an impact,” said Sheila. “If even one person sought help earlier or felt less alone because of it, then it was worth it. I’m incredibly touched by the support from my colleagues and proud to support Restore Northampton, whose work makes a real difference in our community.”

In addition to the company donation, Greencore colleagues were so moved by Sheila’s story that they raised an impressive £2,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support, further amplifying the impact of her advocacy.

“Sheila’s bravery and authenticity have touched the hearts of so many,” said Michael Thirlaway, General Manager at Greencore Northampton. “She embodies the very best of our values, and we are incredibly proud to have her as part of our team. Her story has not only inspired action but created a lasting legacy of support and awareness.”

Ruk Cooray, Sustainable Development Lead at Restore Northampton said:

“We’re so grateful to Sheila and Greencore for this generous donation. Sheila’s decision to support Restore reflects her deep care for the local community and her commitment to making a difference, whether by helping families in crisis through supporting our foodbank, or raising awareness that could save lives. Her kindness and clarity of purpose are genuinely inspiring, and this gift will go a long way in helping us continue our work.”

Innocent Mazhambe, Supporter Care Advisor at Macmillan Cancer Support said:

“It’s amazing that your company decided to support Macmillan at your award event. The amount raised could pay a Macmillan Nurse for just over 8.5 days, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical, and emotional support which is phenomenal. We simply couldn’t do what we do without our amazing supporters like Sheila and Greencore.”

Sheila’s story is a testament to the power of vulnerability, community, and the human spirit. Greencore is proud to celebrate her achievements and the positive change she continues to inspire.