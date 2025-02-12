Greencore and QA partner to revolutionise food manufacturing with bespoke Data Academy

Greencore, one of the UK’s leading food manufacturers, is breaking new ground through a partnership with QA, the UK’s largest tech training provider.

Together they’ve launched a bespoke Data Academy to revolutionise how Greencore leverages data, driving innovation and operational excellence across the business. Designed to equip colleagues with essential data skills, the academy supports Greencore’s five-year strategy by embedding data literacy across all levels of the business, from entry-level users to advanced data engineers.

By focusing on aligning people, processes, communication, technology and skills, Greencore and QA have developed a program that enables colleagues to harness data effectively. This collaborative approach ensures that skills development drives lasting operational change and innovation and positions Greencore as a leader in modern manufacturing.

The new Data Academy not only addresses immediate skills gaps but also delivers measurable business impact. This investment ensures that Greencore will stay ahead in a competitive market, empowering teams at all levels to use data to drive growth, improve processes and deliver even greater value to customers and stakeholders. On a broader scale, for every £1 invested in apprenticeship training, Greencore is projected to generate £6.89 in economic impact, potentially delivering up to £6.7 million to the UK economy.

Natalie Rogers, Director of Talent, Development and Inclusion at Greencore, said:"We are delighted to join forces with QA, a trusted partner whose values and innovative approach align seamlessly with our goals. This partnership represents a best fit for our organisation, bringing a shared commitment to excellence and growth. Together we will equip our teams with forward thinking skills and experiences that strengthen our long-term capabilities and success."

Jo Bishenden, Managing Director at QA, commented:"Greencore’s forward-thinking approach to prioritising skills over tools exemplifies the power of targeted training solutions. This partnership highlights how businesses can achieve meaningful economic and operational outcomes by investing in their people. We’re proud to support Greencore’s transformation into a data-driven leader."

This investment reinforces Greencore’s position as a leader in food manufacturing and showcases how targeted training can bridge the gap between technology and human expertise. As the academy evolves, it will continue to empower colleagues, unlock efficiencies and drive sustainable growth for years to come.