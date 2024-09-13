Grants available for businesses based in West Northamptonshire
The West Northamptonshire Growth and Innovation Programme is here to provide the strategic support your business needs, helping you grow while effectively managing everyday operations.
Funded entirely by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), businesses in the West Northamptonshire area can access to opportunities that drive innovation, boost productivity, and fuel growth. From grants (not loans) to fund business consultancy services, and even cover the cost of hiring a highly skilled graduate, your company can receive FREE financial support, expert advice, and more.
Take the next step in your business journey by enrolling in the University’s fully funded workshops. These sessions are designed to enhance your skills and knowledge, while offering proven techniques to improve productivity and increase profits.
The workshop portfolio includes:
-
Strategic Marketing Essentials & AI
-
Bid Writing and Grant Applications
-
Lean Thinking
-
Mastering Financial Management Growth & Attracting Investment
-
Cold Calling
-
...and more!
For more information and to register, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-wnc
