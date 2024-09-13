Grants available for businesses based in West Northamptonshire

By Oxana Boulat
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:25 BST
In today’s fast-evolving business world, staying ahead of the curve is more important than ever. That’s why the University of Bedfordshire has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council to launch vital business support initiatives in the region—designed to help local organisations thrive and tackle their biggest challenges.

The West Northamptonshire Growth and Innovation Programme is here to provide the strategic support your business needs, helping you grow while effectively managing everyday operations.

Funded entirely by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), businesses in the West Northamptonshire area can access to opportunities that drive innovation, boost productivity, and fuel growth. From grants (not loans) to fund business consultancy services, and even cover the cost of hiring a highly skilled graduate, your company can receive FREE financial support, expert advice, and more.

Take the next step in your business journey by enrolling in the University’s fully funded workshops. These sessions are designed to enhance your skills and knowledge, while offering proven techniques to improve productivity and increase profits.

UoB Pictureplaceholder image
UoB Picture

The workshop portfolio includes:

  • Strategic Marketing Essentials & AI

  • Bid Writing and Grant Applications

  • Lean Thinking

  • Mastering Financial Management Growth & Attracting Investment

  • Cold Calling

  • ...and more!

For more information and to register, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-wnc

